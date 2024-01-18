Last month KALW held a screening at our 220 Montgomery space in downtown San Francisco for the new documentary “A Divine Journey.” The film profiles a young woman named Divine Mugisha. It follows her journey as she sets out to study psychology to treat depression and prevent suicides in disadvantaged and refugee communities.

The filmmaker, Annette King, and Divine herself joined us at KALW for a screening and a conversation with KALW’s Emmanuel Nado. Here’s an excerpt of that conversation, Divine begins with a story about how she almost gave up.

This conversation aired in the January 18, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.