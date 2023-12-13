Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Singer Meklit Hadero's new project explores migration and music
Ethiopian-American musician Meklit Hadero began her career right here in the Bay Area. She’s also an activist and cultural ambassador, who’s given talks on college campuses and TED stages, and has even addressed the U.N.
Meklit co-created the podcast series “Movement,” exploring stories of global migration through music. The show discusses issues like citizenship, identity, belonging, and borders.
This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.