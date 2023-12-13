© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community.

Singer Meklit Hadero's new project explores migration and music

KALW | By Joshua Sirotiak
Published December 13, 2023 at 3:00 AM PST
John Nilsen
Singer Meklit Hadero

Ethiopian-American musician Meklit Hadero began her career right here in the Bay Area. She’s also an activist and cultural ambassador, who’s given talks on college campuses and TED stages, and has even addressed the U.N.

Meklit co-created the podcast series “Movement,” exploring stories of global migration through music. The show discusses issues like citizenship, identity, belonging, and borders.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

Joshua Sirotiak
Joshua Sirotiak is an environment reporter for KALW in San Francisco. He's a working musician, father and self-proclaimed nerd who has previously produced audio journalism for NBC News and Chicago Public Media.
