Singer Meklit Hadero's new project explores migration and music

Ethiopian-American musician Meklit Hadero began her career right here in the Bay Area. She’s also an activist and cultural ambassador, who’s given talks on college campuses and TED stages, and has even addressed the U.N.

Meklit co-created the podcast series “Movement,” exploring stories of global migration through music. The show discusses issues like citizenship, identity, belonging, and borders.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.