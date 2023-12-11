Listen in on a conversation between Bay Area Palestinians and Jews

This story orginally aired on December 12, 2012 and it aired most recently in the December 11, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

For decades, the San Francisco chapter of the Jewish-Palestinian Living RoomDialogue has gathered under one roof. The group has included Israelis and Holocaust survivors, Palestinians exiled after the 1948 founding of Israel and immigrants from Gaza and the West Bank. Together, they debate the politics and mourn the bloodshed. It can get heated at times, but the group mantra is always to listen.

MICHAEL BERNSTEIN: I think it’s tragic because these people who are creating so much violence are my people.

If you are interested in joining the conversation you can email ltraubman1 [at] gmail [dot] com