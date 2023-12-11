© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Listen in on a conversation between Bay Area Palestinians and Jews

KALW | By Judy Silber
Published December 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Melek Nasr-Totah, a Palestinian American, and Michael Bernstein, a Jewish American, were at a recent dialogue.

This story orginally aired on December 12, 2012 and it aired most recently in the December 11, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

For decades, the San Francisco chapter of the Jewish-Palestinian Living RoomDialogue has gathered under one roof. The group has included Israelis and Holocaust survivors, Palestinians exiled after the 1948 founding of Israel and immigrants from Gaza and the West Bank. Together, they debate the politics and mourn the bloodshed. It can get heated at times, but the group mantra is always to listen.

MICHAEL BERNSTEIN: I think it’s tragic because these people who are creating so much violence are my people.

If you are interested in joining the conversation you can email ltraubman1 [at] gmail [dot] com
