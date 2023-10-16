Homeless claim ‘mistreatment’ by Berkeley authorities

Berkeleyside reports the plaintiffs say they have suffered mistreatment during the city’s ongoing program to forcibly close various homeless encampments.

Some of the homeless have been living in RVs. In an 82-page suit, the plaintiffs claim the city closed its only safe parking site for vehicles last December. They argue that no other site has been provided for those who prefer to live out of their RVs.

The plaintiffs also claim that as a result of actions taken by the city’s Homeless Response Team, many of the homeless have lost shelter, medicine, clothing and other personal items, some of which they say were seized in their presence and crushed by heavy machinery.A spokesperson for the Homeless Response Team said the agency does not publicly respond to litigation.

The City of Berkeley has faced persistent problems in seeking to address its local homeless population over the years, especially in West and Northwest Berkeley. The city as it has closed more than 50 homeless encampments since 2021, while also trying to provide temporary housing to some homeless residents.

