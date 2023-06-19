Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Will a farmers market lead a Bayview renaissance?
This story aired in the June 19, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.
Click the play button above to listen to this interview.
Earlier this month, a farmers market featuring 15 Black-owned businesses opened in Bayview-Hunters Point at the new Southeast Community Center at 1550 Evans Avenue. It’s just a short distance away from the Dogpatch, Potrero Hill, Portola, Visitacion Valley and our own studios.
Organizers see the market as an opportunity for community-based merchants to sell their wares to a population that has long been underserved while providing economic stimulation to the neighborhood.
KALW’s Sunni Khalid spoke to urban farmers Isaiah Powell and Danielle Calibird-Fernandez, the president and director of Dragonspunk, who helped spearhead the creation of the Bayview Farmer’s Market.