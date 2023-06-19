Will a farmers market lead a Bayview renaissance?

This story aired in the June 19, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Earlier this month, a farmers market featuring 15 Black-owned businesses opened in Bayview-Hunters Point at the new Southeast Community Center at 1550 Evans Avenue . It’s just a short distance away from the Dogpatch, Potrero Hill, Portola, Visitacion Valley and our own studios.

Organizers see the market as an opportunity for community-based merchants to sell their wares to a population that has long been underserved while providing economic stimulation to the neighborhood.