Burton High Stories: Depression

My name is Jimena Torres. I am a student at Burton high school. I am currently in the 12th grade. My research topic is depression among high school students.

This topic relates to me because back in 10th grade when quarantine happened, I would struggle a lot with my schoolwork. I would always fall behind on my school work and I wouldn't ask for help. When all of my homework stacked up I felt overwhelmed and I saw no way out of it.

All I did was sleep. I ate less and was in a bad mood due to all the stress that was built up inside of me. I felt like I was drowning in my own thoughts because I was stuck at home. I couldn't go out and was not able to talk to anybody. It got to the point where I was depressed.

I am here to propose solutions to the students who are currently struggling the same way I was. One of the best solutions I can give is to get the support of a therapist. I recommend therapy to be able express all of your feelings and it helps you be less anxious about things.

When a person seeks out therapy they are able to talk out all of their thoughts. For me, this meant I did not feel like I was drowning in my own thoughts anymore. There are also herbs that could help with depression, like lavender, passion flower and valerian. There is also prescription medication. If you want to try this method, talk to a doctor about your symptoms so they can prescribe the right medication for you.

If you are struggling with depression, I want you to know, there is hope. Reach out to someone who is willing to hear you out.It gets better.