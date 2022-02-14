© 2021 KALW
State of the Bay

Vacancy Tax In SF / Bay Area Comedy History / Dating Tips

Published February 14, 2022 at 10:14 AM PST
Comedy Club
San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst N/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Imag
/
Hearst Newspapers
Brandon Behle laughs as he watches Al Madrigal perform at Cobb's Comedy Club May 23, 2015 in San Francisco, Calif. (Photo by Leah Millis/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

We'll learn more about the proposed vacancy tax on empty residential units that lawmakers and advocates hope will put more housing stock into the market.

Then we will talk to self-professed comedy nerds and stand-up comedians Nina G and OJ Patterson who have a new book out, Bay Area Standup: A Humorous History. Did you know that Phyllis Diller, Mort Sahl and Father Guido Sarducci got their start in the Bay Area?

Finally, we'll hear from Lucie Ebernova, the Dating Coach, who has ideas of how to navigate the wild world of meeting your true love.

Guests:

Lauren Hepler, housing reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

Nina G, stand up comedian and co-author of Bay Area Standup: A Humorous History

OJ Patterson, co-author of Bay Area Standup: A Humorous History

Lucie Ebernova, the Dating Coach

Hosts: Grace Won and Ethan Elkind
Producers: Grace Won and Gillian Emblad

