© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Legal Rights

Animal Law II

By Jeff Hayden
Published June 7, 2023 at 12:18 PM PDT

Tonight on Your Legal Rights, we're resuming our conversation about animal law.

YLR host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, Dean Johnson, are joined by Deborah Dubow Press, Esq., associate general counsel for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, former director of regulatory affairs for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Corey Page, the founding partner Of Evans & Page, and, courtesy of the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, Carter Dillard, formerly Director of Litigation for The Animal Legal Defense Fund.

Questions for Jeff, Dean and their guests? Please call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Tags
Your Legal Rights Animal LawCorey PageCARTER DILLARD Deborah Dubow Press
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden