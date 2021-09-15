GOD and the LAW

With the emergence of religion as it relates to as issues as diverse as reproductive rights vs. the right to life or the Free Exercise of Religion vs. the need to shelter in place during the pandemic, Your Legal Rights will tonight examine the role of religion in our legal system.

Joining YLR host Jeff Hayden tonight is Emmy-nominated legal and political analyst — and Redwood City attorney — Dean Johnson. Their Guests: Robert Tyler, Advocates for Faith and Freedom and Nick Fish, President of American Athiests. Questions for Jeff, Dean, and their guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-2855.