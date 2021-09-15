© 2021 KALW
Your Legal Rights

GOD and the LAW

Published September 15, 2021 at 5:47 PM PDT

With the emergence of religion as it relates to as issues as diverse as reproductive rights vs. the right to life or the Free Exercise of Religion vs. the need to shelter in place during the pandemic, Your Legal Rights will tonight examine the role of religion in our legal system.

Joining YLR host Jeff Hayden tonight is Emmy-nominated legal and political analyst — and Redwood City attorney — Dean Johnson. Their Guests: Robert Tyler, Advocates for Faith and Freedom and Nick Fish, President of American Athiests. Questions for Jeff, Dean, and their guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-2855.

Your Legal RightsreligionSeparation of church and stateDean JohnsonRobert Tyler, Advocates for Faith and FreedomNick Fish, President of American Athiests
Jeff Hayden
