Your Call

The Authoritarian Playbook: How Garland's DOJ enabled Trump's return

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published December 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Carol Leonnig and Aaron Davis discuss their new book, Injustice: How Politics and Fear Vanquished America's Justice Department.

They reveal Trump’s unprecedented politicization of the DOJ and how Attorney General Merrick Garland enabled Trump's return to power by failing to hold him accountable for attempting to overturn the election.

Guests:

Carol Leonnig, senior investigative reporter for MS NOW, former investigative reporter at The Washington Post for the last 25 years, five-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize, and co-author of Injustice: How Politics and Fear Vanquished America's Justice Department

Aaron C. Davis, investigative reporter for The Washington Post, two-time winner and three-time finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, and co-author of Injustice: How Politics and Fear Vanquished America's Justice Department 

Resources:

The New York Times: All It Took for Trump to Dismantle the Justice Dept.

The New York Times: The Unraveling of the Justice Department

NPR: The Undoing of The Department of Justice

American Bar Association: Justice Department struggles as thousands exit – and few are replaced

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger