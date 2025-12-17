The Authoritarian Playbook: How Garland's DOJ enabled Trump's return

On this edition of Your Call, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Carol Leonnig and Aaron Davis discuss their new book, Injustice: How Politics and Fear Vanquished America's Justice Department .

They reveal Trump’s unprecedented politicization of the DOJ and how Attorney General Merrick Garland enabled Trump's return to power by failing to hold him accountable for attempting to overturn the election.

Guests:

Carol Leonnig , senior investigative reporter for MS NOW, former investigative reporter at The Washington Post for the last 25 years, five-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize, and co-author of Injustice: How Politics and Fear Vanquished America's Justice Department

Aaron C. Davis , investigative reporter for The Washington Post, two-time winner and three-time finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, and co-author of Injustice: How Politics and Fear Vanquished America's Justice Department

Resources:

The New York Times: All It Took for Trump to Dismantle the Justice Dept.

The New York Times: The Unraveling of the Justice Department

NPR: The Undoing of The Department of Justice