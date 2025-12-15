© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

The Problem with Plastic: How We Can Save Ourselves and Our Planet

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published December 15, 2025 at 9:46 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll former EPA regional administratorJudith Enck discusses her new book, co-authored with Adam Mahoney, The Problem with Plastic: How We Can Save Ourselves and Our Planet Before It’s Too Late.

Enck examines how plastic pollution contributes to poisoned oceans, polluted air, a warming planet, and overwhelming waste, particularly affecting marginalized communities, which bear the brunt of petrochemical pollution. She writes that in less than a century, plastic has changed the world. In 1950, the world produced just two million tons of plastic. It now produces over 450 million tons per year. Plastic production is projected to double between 2019 and 2039.

Enck also focuses on solutions, including regulations, single-use plastic bans, producer responsibility, cigarette filter bans, and more.

Guest:

Judith Enck, senior fellow and faculty member in the Center for the Advancement of Public Action, former regional administrator at the Environmental Protection Agency, president of Beyond Plastics, and co-author of The Problem with Plastic: How We Can Save Ourselves and Our Planet Before It’s Too Late

Resources:

TIME: Recycling Can’t Solve Our Plastic Crisis

ABC10: California to ban all plastic bags at retail stores starting in 2026

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
