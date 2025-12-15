On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll former EPA regional administratorJudith Enck discusses her new book, co-authored with Adam Mahoney, The Problem with Plastic: How We Can Save Ourselves and Our Planet Before It’s Too Late.

Enck examines how plastic pollution contributes to poisoned oceans, polluted air, a warming planet, and overwhelming waste, particularly affecting marginalized communities, which bear the brunt of petrochemical pollution. She writes that in less than a century, plastic has changed the world. In 1950, the world produced just two million tons of plastic. It now produces over 450 million tons per year. Plastic production is projected to double between 2019 and 2039.

Enck also focuses on solutions, including regulations, single-use plastic bans, producer responsibility, cigarette filter bans, and more.

Guest:

Judith Enck, senior fellow and faculty member in the Center for the Advancement of Public Action, former regional administrator at the Environmental Protection Agency, president of Beyond Plastics, and co-author of The Problem with Plastic: How We Can Save Ourselves and Our Planet Before It’s Too Late



Resources:

