The role of the media in an era of rising authoritarianism

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing Trump’s war on the press and the media’s role in these perilous times.

Trump's second term has been marked by lawsuits against news organizations, sexist and racist attacks on journalists, and xenophobic policies. Media critic Dan Froomkin argues that white supremacy is now a core animating principle for the Republicans who control all three branches of government.

Guests:

Will Bunch, national columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, and author of After the Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke the American Dream and Blew Up Our Politics―and How to Fix It

Dan Froomkin, editor of Press Watch, and former columnist for The Washington Post and reporter and editor for HuffPost and The Intercept

Kathy Roberts Forde, Professor of Journalism at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and co-editor of Journalism and Jim Crow: White Supremacy and the Black Struggle for a New America

Resources:

The Philadelphia Inquirer: The Trump regime murders that aren’t on video

Press Watch: You can’t cover Washington accurately and not mention white supremacy

TIME: U.S. Democracy Needs Black Journalism

Letter from a Region: Why Doesn’t the New York Times Have a Democracy Desk?

