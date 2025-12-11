Julian Brave NoiseCat reclaims Indigenous history in powerful memoir

On this edition of Your Call, Julian Brave NoiseCat discusses We Survived the Night, a beautiful memoir about Indigenous culture, the dark history of residential schools, and a deeply personal family journey.

NoiseCat writes about the erasure of North America's First Peoples and the trauma that cascades across generations while celebrating Indigenous environmental and political movements shaping the future.

Guest:

Julian Brave NoiseCat, member of the Canim Lake Band Tsq’escen, descendant of the Lil’wat Nation of Mount Curriewriter, Academy Award-nominated director of 'Sugarcane,' champion powwow dancer, student of Salish art and history, and author of We Survived the Night

Resources:

