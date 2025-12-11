© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Julian Brave NoiseCat reclaims Indigenous history in powerful memoir

By Rose Aguilar
Published December 11, 2025 at 8:03 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, Julian Brave NoiseCat discusses We Survived the Night, a beautiful memoir about Indigenous culture, the dark history of residential schools, and a deeply personal family journey.

NoiseCat writes about the erasure of North America's First Peoples and the trauma that cascades across generations while celebrating Indigenous environmental and political movements shaping the future.

Guest:

Julian Brave NoiseCat, member of the Canim Lake Band Tsq’escen, descendant of the Lil’wat Nation of Mount Curriewriter, Academy Award-nominated director of 'Sugarcane,' champion powwow dancer, student of Salish art and history, and author of We Survived the Night 

Resources:

San Francisco Chronicle: How Julian Brave NoiseCat’s grandmother inspired ‘We Survived the Night,’ a story of Indigenous endurance

Literary Hub: Julian Brave NoiseCat on How Directing a Documentary Shaped His Memoir

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar