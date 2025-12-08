© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Why are so many children doing backbreaking work on CA's farms?

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published December 8, 2025 at 9:46 AM PST
Selinas Valley, CA., July, 23, 2024: Strawberry pickers, like this one in the Salinas Valley, squat and bend over for hours on a summer day. (Photo by Barbara Davidson/Capital & Main)
Barbara Davidson/Capital & Main
Selinas Valley, CA., July, 23, 2024: Strawberry pickers, like this one in the Salinas Valley, squat and bend over for hours on a summer day. (Photo by Barbara Davidson/Capital & Main)

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discussing an investigation exposing how thousands of children and teenagers are toiling in California’s agricultural industry, and the state is failing to protect their health and safety.

An investigation by Capital & Main, in partnership with the Los Angeles Times, found that enforcement of child labor laws is negligible in California’s fields and underage farmworkers endure punishing conditions, including extreme heat and exposure to toxic pesticides.

Guest:

Robert Lopez, Pulitzer prize-winning investigative journalist

Resources:

Capital & Main: To Protect Underage Farmworkers, California Expands Oversight of Field Conditions

Capital & Main: Lax Oversight, Few Inspections Leave Child Farmworkers Exposed to Toxic Pesticides

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
