Why are so many children doing backbreaking work on CA's farms?

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discussing an investigation exposing how thousands of children and teenagers are toiling in California’s agricultural industry, and the state is failing to protect their health and safety.

An investigation by Capital & Main, in partnership with the Los Angeles Times, found that enforcement of child labor laws is negligible in California’s fields and underage farmworkers endure punishing conditions, including extreme heat and exposure to toxic pesticides.

Guest:

Robert Lopez, Pulitzer prize-winning investigative journalist

Resources:

Capital & Main: To Protect Underage Farmworkers, California Expands Oversight of Field Conditions

Capital & Main: Lax Oversight, Few Inspections Leave Child Farmworkers Exposed to Toxic Pesticides

