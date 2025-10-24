Trump calls off plans to send agents to SF. What about other cities?

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss why Trump decided to withdraw his plans to send federal troops to San Francisco — at least for now.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said on Wednesday night, he changed his mind after speaking with San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said: "There is no basis to send National Guard troops to San Francisco. No emergency. No rebellion. No invasion. Not even unrest. Trump has made no secret of his intentions: To use our National Guard as his own Royal Army and our cities as a training ground for the military. This is outrageous, indefensible, and most importantly illegal."

Trump did not mention other Bay Area cities, including Oakland, where he has also threatened to send in federal troops. KTVU reports the plan was for agents carry out an operation at Bay Area Home Depot stores over the weekend. Will this still happen?

What influence does big tech have on San Francisco and national politics? How are other cities preparing for possible raids?

Guests:

Maanvi Singh, West Coast reporter for Guardian US

Joe Eskenazi, managing editor for Mission Local

Mariana Garcia, reporting intern covering immigration for Mission Local

Resources:

The Guardian: Trump backs down on sending federal troops to San Francisco for immigration crackdown

Mission Local: Billionaire CEO asked Trump to send troops to S.F., and millionaire mayor helped talk him out of it

The Oaklandside: On Thursday, Fruitvale was empty

Mission Local: S.F. to give $3.5M more to immigration services after Trump threat

Berkeleyside: Stun grenades, injured protesters at Coast Guard Island as feds arrive in Bay Area