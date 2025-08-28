© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

We Are Not Numbers: The Voices of Gaza's Youth

By Rose Aguilar
Published August 28, 2025 at 8:50 AM PDT
Penguin Random House

On this edition of Your Call, Ahmed Alnaouq discusses his new book, co-edited with Pam Bailey, We Are Not Numbers: The Voices of Gaza's Youth.

We Are Not Numbers was founded in 2014 to elevate the voices of young Palestinians who have endured unspeakable struggles and losses, who keep fighting to be recognized not as numbers, but as human beings with hopes, dreams, and lives worth living.

Guests:

Ahmed Alnaouq, director and co-founder of We Are Not Numbers and journalist with Palestine Deep Dive, now based in London

Ali Abusheikh, Canaanite Palestinian writer and digital humanist who lived through the first six months of the war, now based in Doha

Haneen AbdAlnabi, English Literature graduate and writer for We Are Not Numbers, now based in Ontario, Canada

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
