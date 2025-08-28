On this edition of Your Call, Ahmed Alnaouq discusses his new book, co-edited with Pam Bailey, We Are Not Numbers: The Voices of Gaza's Youth.

We Are Not Numbers was founded in 2014 to elevate the voices of young Palestinians who have endured unspeakable struggles and losses, who keep fighting to be recognized not as numbers, but as human beings with hopes, dreams, and lives worth living.

Guests:

Ahmed Alnaouq, director and co-founder of We Are Not Numbers and journalist with Palestine Deep Dive, now based in London

Ali Abusheikh, Canaanite Palestinian writer and digital humanist who lived through the first six months of the war, now based in Doha

Haneen AbdAlnabi, English Literature graduate and writer for We Are Not Numbers, now based in Ontario, Canada