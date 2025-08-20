A new series on Trump's authoritarian actions and policies

On this edition of Your Call, we're starting a new series on the Trump administration's authoritarian actions and policies, from rounding people up and placing them in unmarked cars and sending the National Guard to Washington DC to targeting colleges, universities, and law firms and freezing federal grant funding.

Every week, we'll summarize the latest news, put it in historical context, and find out how people are responding.

Guests:

Kurt Weyland , Professor in Liberal Arts at The University of Texas in Austin, and author of Assault on Democracy: Communism, Fascism, and Authoritarianism During the Interwar Years and Democracy’s Resilience to Populism’s Threat: Countering Global Alarmism