Your Call

A new series on Trump's authoritarian actions and policies

By Rose Aguilar,
Johanna Miyaki
Published August 20, 2025 at 8:11 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, we're starting a new series on the Trump administration's authoritarian actions and policies, from rounding people up and placing them in unmarked cars and sending the National Guard to Washington DC to targeting colleges, universities, and law firms and freezing federal grant funding.

Every week, we'll summarize the latest news, put it in historical context, and find out how people are responding.

Guests:

Kurt Weyland, Professor in Liberal Arts at The University of Texas in Austin, and author of Assault on Democracy: Communism, Fascism, and Authoritarianism During the Interwar Years and Democracy’s Resilience to Populism’s Threat: Countering Global Alarmism

Ben Raderstorf, policy advocate at Protect Democracy, and author of the If You Can Keep It substack

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Johanna Miyaki
Johanna supports KALW's community engagement activities and is a proud KALW Audio Academy Alum.
