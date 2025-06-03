Social service advocates slam Governor Newsom's proposed budget cuts

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the drastic social service cuts included in Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget, which threaten to leave hundreds of thousands of vulnerable Californians including people with disabilities, immigrants, and the elderly, without essential healthcare.

Though Newsom ran for governor on the promise of universal healthcare , his proposed cuts would freeze Medi-Cal enrollment for undocumented immigrants starting in January, add a $100 per month premium for those currently enrolled, reinstate the Medi-Cal asset limit of $2,000 per individual and $3,000 for couples to qualify for care, and reallocate billions in funds from Proposition 35 and supplemental payments from the state tobacco tax , which were specifically earmarked by voters to strengthen state’s health safety net and reproductive health care services.

How are healthcare and social service advocates in California fighting back against Newsom’s proposed cuts?

Guests:

Amy Moy , co-CEO of Essential Access Health

Sarah Dar, vice president of policy and advocacy for The Children’s Partnership

Amanda McAllister-Wallner , executive eirector of Health Access

Resources:

CalMatters: ‘I’m really scared’: Elderly and disabled Californians with more than $2,000 could lose Medi-Cal

CalMatters: Newsom proposes to freeze Medi-Cal enrollment for undocumented immigrants

CalMatters: ‘Shocking’ and ‘plain cruel’: Health advocates say Newsom’s Medi-Cal budget could cripple women’s reproductive care

KQED: Citing ‘Trump Slump,’ Newsom Unveils Budget Gap, Aims to Cap Undocumented Health Care

Health Access: Health Advocates Slam Proposed Cuts to Health Care in May Revised Budget