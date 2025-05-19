On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the environmental and health impacts of AI data centers on frontline communities.

The growing demand for massive data centers to handle energy-intensive tasks, such as cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence processing, has prompted tech companies to look for cheap land, electricity, water, and other resources across the country to house and feed giant data centers.

Guests:

Lee Hedgepeth, reporter for Inside Climate News

KeShaun Pearson, executive director of Memphis Community Against Pollution

Resources:

Inside Climate News: Alabamians Want Answers About a Four-Million-Square-Foot Data Center Coming to Their Backyards

The Guardian: Elon Musk’s xAI accused of pollution over Memphis supercomputer

NBC News: Up against Musk's Colossus supercomputer, a Memphis neighborhood fights for clean air