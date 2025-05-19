© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
The environmental and health impacts of AI data centers

By Malihe Razazan
Published May 19, 2025 at 9:15 AM PDT
xAI datacenter in Memphis Steve Jones/Flight courtesy of SouthWings for SELC
xAI datacenter in Memphis



Steve Jones/Flight courtesy of SouthWings for SELC

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the environmental and health impacts of AI data centers on frontline communities.

The growing demand for massive data centers to handle energy-intensive tasks, such as cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence processing, has prompted tech companies to look for cheap land, electricity, water, and other resources across the country to house and feed giant data centers.

Guests:

Lee Hedgepeth, reporter for Inside Climate News

KeShaun Pearson, executive director of Memphis Community Against Pollution

Resources:

Inside Climate News: Alabamians Want Answers About a Four-Million-Square-Foot Data Center Coming to Their Backyards

The Guardian: Elon Musk’s xAI accused of pollution over Memphis supercomputer

NBC News: Up against Musk's Colossus supercomputer, a Memphis neighborhood fights for clean air

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
