KALW Almanac - Monday May 19, 2025

Today is Monday, the 19th of May of 2025,

May 19 is the 139th day of the year

226 days remain until the end of the year.

32 days until summer begins

Sunrise was at 5:56:10 am

and sunset will be at 8:17:25 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 21 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:06:47 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 61.2°F.

The first high tide was at 3:11 am at 4.92 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:33 am at -0.31 feet

The next high tide at 6:02 pm at 4.61 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be late tonight at 11:22 pm at 2.93 feet

The Moon is currently 60.7% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon early tomorrow morning Tuesday the 20th of May of 2025 at 4:59 am

Today is….

Accounting Day

Boy's Club Day and Girls Club Day

Celebrate Your Elected Officials Day

May Ray Day

National Asian and Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

National Devil's Food Cake Day

National Hepatitis Testing Day

World Family Doctor Day

World Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Day

Today is also….

Pontian Greek Genocide Remembrance Day (Greece)

Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day (Turkey, Northern Cyprus)

Remembrance Day (Sri Lanka)

Hồ Chí Minh's Birthday (Vietnam)

Malcolm X Day (United States of America)

National Asian & Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (United States)

Hepatitis Testing Day (United States)

Mother's Day (Kyrgyzstan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1795 – Johns Hopkins, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1873)

1881 – Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (official birthday), Turkish field marshal and statesman, 1st President of Turkey (d. 1938)

1890 – Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese politician, 1st President of Vietnam (d. 1969)

1925 – Malcolm X, American minister and activist (d. 1965)

1930 – Lorraine Hansberry, American playwright and director (d. 1965)

1934 – Jim Lehrer, American journalist and author (d. 2020)

1940 – Mickey Newbury, American country/pop singer-songwriter (d. 2002)

1941 – Nora Ephron, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2012)

1945 – Pete Townshend, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1946 – André the Giant, French-American wrestler and actor (d. 1993)

1947 – Paul Brady, Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1947 – David Helfgott, Australian pianist

1948 – Grace Jones, Jamaican-American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1951 – Joey Ramone, American singer-songwriter (d. 2001)

1966 – Jodi Picoult, American author and educator

1983 – Michael Che, American comedian

….and on this day in history….

1828 – U.S. President John Quincy Adams signs the Tariff of 1828 into law, protecting wool manufacturers in the United States.

1911 – Parks Canada, the world's first national park service, is established as the Dominion Parks Branch under the Department of the Interior.

1921 – The United States Congress passes the Emergency Quota Act establishing national quotas on immigration.

1961 – Venera program: Venera 1 becomes the first man-made object to fly by another planet by passing Venus (the probe had lost contact with Earth a month earlier and did not send back any data).

1962 – A birthday salute to U.S. President John F. Kennedy takes place at Madison Square Garden, New York City. The highlight is Marilyn Monroe's rendition of "Happy Birthday".

1963 – The New York Post Sunday Magazine publishes Martin Luther King Jr.'s Letter from Birmingham Jail.

1997 – The Sierra Gorda biosphere, the most ecologically diverse region in Mexico, is established as a result of grassroots efforts.

2018 – The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is held at St George's Chapel, Windsor, with an estimated global audience of 1.9 billion.