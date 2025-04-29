How diasporic artists are redefining the legacy of the Vietnam War

On this edition of Your Call, we continue discussing the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War with three writers involved with the Diasporic Vietnamese Artists Network, a nonprofit dedicated to moving the voices and stories of the Vietnamese diaspora from the margins to the center.

How are artists of the Vietnamese diaspora using their unique perspectives to reflect upon and transform the devastating legacy of the Vietnam War?

Guests:

Aimee Phan , Associate Professor of Writing and Literature at the California College of the Arts in San Francisco, and author of The Lost Queen , We Should Never Meet: Stories and The Reeducation of Cherry Truong

Vu Tran , Associate Professor of Practice at the University of Chicago, and author of Dragonfish and the forthcoming, Your Origins