Latin American Indigenous activists risk their lives to protect water

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss Water for Life, a documentary film that tells the story of three Indigenous activists in Central and South America as they fight to protect their ancestral lands and water rights.

The film follows Alberto Curamil, a Mapuche chief in Chile, Francisco Pineda, a corn-grower in El Salvador, and the late Berta Cáceres of the Lenca in Honduras, as they face jail and murder while leading movements to safeguard their drinking and irrigation water from multinational corporations and corrupt governments.

Guests:

Will Parrinello, award-winning documentary filmmaker and director of Water for Life

Rick Tejada-Flores, documentary filmmaker and co- producer of Water for Life

Maria Jose Calderon, award-winning documentary producer, editor, and co-producer of Water for life

Resources:

The Guardian: Silence surrounds the disappearance of Chilean grandmother Julia Chuñil. What really happened?

Global Citizen: Missing voicesThe violent erasure of land and environmental defenders