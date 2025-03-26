© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

How to get your end-of-life financial affairs in order

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published March 26, 2025 at 8:39 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss how to get your financial and legal end-of-life affairs in order.

According to Trust & Will, 55 percent of Americans have no estate plan at all, leaving their wishes – and their loved ones – unprotected. Estate planning is crucial to ensure you and your loved ones are prepared after you pass or become incapacitated.

Dying or becoming incapacitated without a financial plan in place places an enormous burden on your loved ones who may be forced into complex and expensive legal proceedings while grieving. The lack of clarity can also cause serious damage to the relationships of your loved ones who may disagree on how to move forward.

What documents should you have in place? What steps can you take to ensure you and your loved ones are protected and prepared?

Guests:

Craig Parker, Assistant General Counsel at Trust & Will

John Kithas, Attorney at the Law Offices of John A. Kithas

Resources:

Trust & Will: Who Has an Estate Plan? A Demographic Breakdown

AARP: Disparities in Wealth Transfer: Experiences and Expectations of Adults Ages 50-Plus

National Institute on Aging: Getting Your Affairs in Order Checklist

UCSF Memory and Aging Center: Medical, Financial & Legal Planning

The New York Times: I Asked My Mom if She Was Prepared to Die

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger