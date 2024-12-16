How to turn climate change anxiety into action

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, writer and activist Kate Schapira discusses her new book, "Lessons from the Climate Anxiety Counseling Booth: How to Live with Care and Purpose in an Endangered World."

The book guide us through our personal and general climate anxiety, frustration, helplessness and grief, toward a sense of shared purpose and community care.

Kate Schapira writes, "Climate change is both adding to and causing disasters that are longer, lifelong, generations long. Acknowledging both our limits and our strengths is key to choosing our course of action and the best places for our effort."

Guest:

Kate Schapira, lecturer in the English department's Nonfiction Writing Program at Brown University

