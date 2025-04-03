Silicon Valley transit workers contract talks remain stalled

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and its unionized frontline workers have made little progress toward a new deal since a a county judge stopped a historic strike one week ago.

The judge ordered the 1,500 union members back to work after two-and-a-half weeks on strike. Bus and light-rail service for nearly 100-thousand daily Silicon Valley commuters has partially resumed.

San Jose Spotlight reports the union received three offers from the public transit agency's negotiators over the weekend -- all based on previous offers that union membership soundly rejected.

Union president Raj Singh said the VTA isn't motivated to negotiate after the ruling.

A VTA spokesperson said the agency is working to schedule negotiations meetings with the union, but hasn't heard back from them.

