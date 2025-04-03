© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Silicon Valley transit workers contract talks remain stalled

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 3, 2025 at 2:14 PM PDT
A VTA light rail train bound for Winchester is on the tracks at a station. On the other side, there is a train bound for Mountain View. In the foreground, there is a sign for a railroad crossing, with red lights aimed down the track.
Marcel Marchon
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) operates public transit systems and maintains highways in Santa Clara County. It employs over 2,000 employees, according to its Labor Relations Department. The VTA is currently in the midst of a Strategic Plan to overhaul its business and culture.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and its unionized frontline workers have made little progress toward a new deal since a a county judge stopped a historic strike one week ago.

The judge ordered the 1,500 union members back to work after two-and-a-half weeks on strike. Bus and light-rail service for nearly 100-thousand daily Silicon Valley commuters has partially resumed.

San Jose Spotlight reports the union received three offers from the public transit agency's negotiators over the weekend -- all based on previous offers that union membership soundly rejected.

Union president Raj Singh said the VTA isn't motivated to negotiate after the ruling.

A VTA spokesperson said the agency is working to schedule negotiations meetings with the union, but hasn't heard back from them.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
