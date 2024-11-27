Project 2025 would "shatter democracy & create an imperial presidency”

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing what Project 2025 means for check and balances, the role of government, and the power of the presidency.

Today’s guests Michael Sozan and Ben Olinsky with the Center for American Progress say Project 2025 will destroy the US system of checks and balances and create an imperial presidency.

They write: “Far-right extremists have a plan to shatter democracy’s guardrails, giving presidents almost unlimited power to implement policies that will hurt everyday Americans and strip them of fundamental rights.”

How are organizations planning to fight this?

Guests:

Michael Sozan, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress

Ben Olinsky, senior vice president of structural reform and governance, and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress

Resources:

CAP: Project 2025 Would Destroy the U.S. System of Checks and Balances and Create an Imperial Presidency