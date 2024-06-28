The Presidential debate & the corporate power brokers behind AIPAC

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the first debate between President Biden and Donald Trump.

Democrats are calling on Biden to step down after he repeatedly stumbled and in many cases, made no sense, and Donald Trump made more than 30 false claims, according to CNN.

Later in the show, we'll discuss the powerful individuals behind the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's election war chest. This week, New York Representative Jamaal Bowman lost his seat to pro-Israel candidate George Latimer. Outside groups spent $23 million to unseat Bowman. Sixty percent came from AIPAC, which poured in $14 million into the race.

Guests:

John Nichols, national affairs correspondent for The Nation and co-author of "It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism"

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter and author of "It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America"

Branko Marcetic, staff writer at Jacobin magazine

Resources:

The American Prospect: The Democrats Must Dump Biden. Here’s How.

In These Times: The Corporate Power Brokers Behind AIPAC’s War on the Squad

The Intercept: PROGRESSIVES ON AIPAC’S DEFEAT OF BOWMAN: “NOW WE KNOW HOW MUCH IT COSTS TO BUY AN ELECTION”

