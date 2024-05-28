A conversation about mental health resources and suicide prevention

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the ongoing mental health and suicide crisis in the United States and the most effective way to find resources.

More than one in five US adults live with a mental illness, and over one in five youth either currently, or at some point during their lives, have had a seriously debilitating mental illness, according to the CDC.

Guests:

Dr. Christine Yu Moutier, chief medical officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Dr. Rebecca Weintraub Brendel, director of the Center for Bioethics, director of the Master of Science in Bioethics Degree Program, and Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, and past president of the American Psychiatric Association

Resources:

University of Colorado: Suicide rates in the US are on the rise: New study offers surprising reasons why

The Guardian: Behind the alarming rise in US gun suicides among youth of color

The Washington Post: Americans see disparities in mental and physical care, survey finds

The Guardian: We need to talk about the United States’ mental health crisis – and its larger causes