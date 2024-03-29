Gang violence and the dire humanitarian crisis in Haiti
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the unfolding humanitarian and political crisis in Haiti.
More than 1,500 people have been killed in gang violence in Haiti this year, according to the UN. Haiti also faces an ongoing humanitarian crisis, with UNICEF warning that "countless children" could die due to malnutrition and a lack of health care. Nearly five million people -- almost half the country's population -- have been driven into "high levels of acute food insecurity" since a surge in gang-linked violence, according to a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.
Guests:
Amy Wilentz, contributing editor at The Nation
Wethzer Piercin, reporter at AyiboPost
