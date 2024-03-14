© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Native Peoples and the Unmaking of US History

By Rose Aguilar
Published March 14, 2024 at 8:03 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, National Book Award winner Ned Blackhawk discusses his new book, The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History.

He writes, "How can a nation founded on the homelands of dispossessed Indigenous people be the world’s most exemplary democracy? This question haunts America, as it does other settler nations. The most enduring feature of US history is the presence of Native Americans, yet most histories focus on Europeans and their descendants. Indigenous history is essential to understanding the evolution of modern America." 

Guest: 

Ned Blackhawk, Professor of History and American Studies at Yale University, 2023 National Book Award winner for The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History, and author of Violence over the Land: Indians and Empires in the Early American West 

Resources:

The Washington Post: How Indigenous struggles — and survival — shaped the United States

YaleNews: Ned Blackhawk’s ‘Rediscovery of America’ wins National Book Award

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
