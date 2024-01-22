© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Yurok, Klamath & Karuk Native tribes celebrate historic dam removals

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published January 22, 2024 at 9:46 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the historic Klamath River dam removal and its significance for Yurok, Klamath & Karuk Native tribes in Northern California and Southern Oregon.

The Klamath River was once the third-largest salmon producer on the West Coast, but the construction of the dam led to a sharp decline in the salmon population. Water is now freely flowing for the first time in 100 years. Tribal activists began calling for the removal of four Klamath River dams in the late 1990s.

Guests:

Amy Bowers Cordalis, attorney, member of the Yurok Tribe, and principal of the Ridges to Riffles Conservation Group

Brook Thompson, member of the Yurok and Karuk tribes, and PhD student in Environmental Studies at UC Santa Cruz

Resources:

High Country News: The familial bond between the Klamath River and the Yurok people

NPR: No turning back: The largest dam removal in U.S. history begins

The Washington Post: Nature, Undammed

San Francisco Chronicle: Nation’s largest dam removal marks milestone: the freeing of a major California river

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
