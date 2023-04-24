© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Collision documentary exposes how ships contribute to whale deaths

By Malihe Razazan
Published April 24, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT
download-2.jpg

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, award winning ocean conservation filmmaker Philip Hamilton discusses Collision, a powerful documentary that exposes how a worldwide increase in shipping traffic is threatening our oceans, its inhabitants, and the planet. The film focuses on the grossly underreported issue of fatal ship strikes on whales, a threat that is endangering their very existence.

Most solutions are implemented on a voluntary basis. Scientists say in order to truly address this crisis, governments must make them mandatory.

Guest:

Philip Hamilton, award winning ocean conservation filmmaker, photographer, founder of Ocean Souls Films, and director of Wildlife Media

Web Resources:

The New York Times: Why 23 Dead Whales Have Washed Up on the East Coast Since December

The Guardian: Blue whales threatened by ship collisions in busy Patagonia waters

Live Science: Heartbreaking footage shows whale with severely broken back struggling to swim

The Guardian: Ships are turning whales into ‘ocean roadkill’. This AI system is trying to stop it

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan