What's at stake now that far-right Republicans have so much power?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the new Republican-led congress.

The deal between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and far-right Republicans will give extremists even more power. So far, House Republicans have voted to block new funding for the IRS and passed an extreme anti-abortion bill. Social service advocates are concerned they will use the debt limit to go after Social Security, Medicare, and other vital programs.

Guests:

Robert Reich, former Secretary of Labor under President Bill Clinton, chancellor’s professor at UC Berkeley, Senior Fellow at the Blum Center for Developing Economies at UC Berkeley, founding editor of The American Prospect, co-founder of Inequality Media, and author of 18 books, including his latest, The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It

Jon "Bowzer" Bauman, president of Social Security Works

Web Resources:

Robert Reich: The Republican Party Is Now More Dangerous Than It's Ever Been

Robert Reich: The GOP's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Debt Ceiling Scam

NBC: House GOP eyes new committee to probe 'weaponization' of federal government

The Washington Post: House Republicans prepare emergency plan for breaching debt limit

The New York Times: I.R.S. Backlogs Continue as Republicans Mount Offensive

The New York Times: Why Republican Politicians Still Hate Medicare