YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

What's at stake now that far-right Republicans have so much power?

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published January 18, 2023 at 7:46 AM PST
social security.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the new Republican-led congress.

The deal between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and far-right Republicans will give extremists even more power. So far, House Republicans have voted to block new funding for the IRS and passed an extreme anti-abortion bill. Social service advocates are concerned they will use the debt limit to go after Social Security, Medicare, and other vital programs.

Guests:

Robert Reichformer Secretary of Labor under President Bill Clinton, chancellor’s professor at UC Berkeley, Senior Fellow at the Blum Center for Developing Economies at UC Berkeley, founding editor of The American Prospect, co-founder of Inequality Media, and author of 18 books, including his latest, The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It

Jon "Bowzer" Bauman, president of Social Security Works

Web Resources:

Robert Reich: The Republican Party Is Now More Dangerous Than It's Ever Been

Robert Reich: The GOP's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Debt Ceiling Scam

NBC: House GOP eyes new committee to probe 'weaponization' of federal government

The Washington Post: House Republicans prepare emergency plan for breaching debt limit

The New York Times: I.R.S. Backlogs Continue as Republicans Mount Offensive

The New York Times: Why Republican Politicians Still Hate Medicare

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll