YC 2022v2.png
Your Call

Town Destroyer examines how a changing society should reckon with controversial works of art

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published December 30, 2022 at 8:00 AM PST
ezgif-3-29a0d6f034.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we rebroadcast our discussion about Town Destroyer, a documentary that focuses on murals at San Francisco's George Washington High School, which praise Washington and critically depict him overseeing his slaves and directing the bloody seizure of Native lands.

They were painted in 1936 by leftwing artist Victor Arnautoff. Parents and students who say the murals cause harm wanted them painted over. Mural defenders warned of the dangers of censoring historic works of art.

Guests:

Deborah Kaufmanco-director and co-producer of Town Destroyer, and co-founder of Snitow-Kaufman Productions

Alan Snitowco-director and co-producer of Town Destroyer, and co-founder of Snitow-Kaufman Productions

Peggy Berryhill, member of the Muscogee Nation, executive producer of Town Destroyer, and owner and manager of KGUA

Web Resource:

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
