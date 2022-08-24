© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Farmworkers rally support for the right to unionize in secret with their 335-mile march across California

Published August 24, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, we'll check in with organizers and advocates taking part in the 335 mile, 24 day march from Delano to Sacramento, California.

The March for the Governor's Signature is a rally to urge California Governor Gavin Newsom to sign AB 2183, which would give more choices to farm workers so they can vote for a union free from intimidation. Farm workers say they would be able to vote in secret whenever and wherever they feel safe.

Guests:

Teresa Romero, president of United Farm Workers

Dr. Ann Lopez , executive director of the Center for Farmworker Families

Web Resources:

Capital & Main: California Farmworkers March to Urge Newsom to Sign Voting Rights Bill

Los Angeles Times: Once struggling, United Farm Workers gains new clout in California, wants to use it

CalMatters: Study says California employers fail to keep food, farm workers safe from COVID

Mother Jones: Conservative Courts and the Filibuster Are Blocking Heat Protections for Farmworkers

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
