Farmworkers rally support for the right to unionize in secret with their 335-mile march across California

On this edition of Your Call, we'll check in with organizers and advocates taking part in the 335 mile, 24 day march from Delano to Sacramento, California.

The March for the Governor's Signature is a rally to urge California Governor Gavin Newsom to sign AB 2183, which would give more choices to farm workers so they can vote for a union free from intimidation. Farm workers say they would be able to vote in secret whenever and wherever they feel safe.

Guests:

Teresa Romero , president of United Farm Workers

Dr. Ann Lopez , executive director of the Center for Farmworker Families

