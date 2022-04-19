It's Bean Too Hot highlights coffee growers responding to the climate crisis

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss It's Bean Too Hot, a documentary that tells the story of coffee farmers whose livelihoods are at stake as they rush to adapt to the climate crisis.

Filmmaker Hedvika Michnova traveled to Costa Rica and Tanzania to directly see the effects of climate change. In the film, we meet farmers using sustainable practices to save the unique biodiversity of their countries. What can the world's one billion coffee drinkers do to support their work?

It's Bean Too Hot is streaming online at this year's Green Film Festival of San Francisco.

Guests:

Hedvika Michnova, filmmaker and photographer based in the Czech Republic, director of It's Bean Too Hot

Enrique Carvajal Amrhein, coffee producer with the Santa Anita farm in Costa Rica

