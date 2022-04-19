© 2021 KALW
Your Call

It's Bean Too Hot documentary explores the impact of the climate crisis on the coffee industry

Published April 19, 2022 at 3:10 AM PDT
Sammy Venegas leads a crew of workers harvesting coffee at Good Land Organics. He comes from a long line of Oaxacan coffee growers and harvesters.
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss It's Bean Too Hot, a documentary that tells the story of coffee farmers whose livelihoods are at stake as they rush to adapt to the climate crisis. Filmmaker Hedvika Michnova traveled to Costa Rica and Tanzania to directly see the effects of climate change. In the film, we meet farmers using sustainable practices to save the unique biodiversity of their countries. What can the world's one billion coffee drinkers do to support their work?

Guests:

Hedvika Michnova, filmmaker and photographer based in the Czech republic

Enrique Carvajal Amrhein, coffee producer with the Santa Anita farm in Costa Rica.

Web Resources:

Coffee and climate

National Geographic, What climate change means for the future of coffee

Time, Climate Change Is Threatening Your Morning Cup of Coffee

Your Call coffeeclimate change
