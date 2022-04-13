Do I Need This? explores overconsumption & its effects on our well-being & the planet

On this edition of Your Call, Do I Need This?, a documentary that asks, how much stuff do we really need? The average American home contains 300,000 objects. Why do we have so much stuff? What is all of this stuff doing to our overall well being and the planet?

Do I Need This? is screening at this year's Green Film Festival of San Francisco. You can see it at The Roxie in San Francisco tomorrow at 8pm PT or watch it online.

Then we'll discuss an Oxfam report, which found that the richest one percent of the world’s population are responsible for more than twice as much carbon pollution as the poorest half of humanity.

Guests:

Kate Schermerhorn, Emmy-winning director, still photographer, and director of Do I Need This?

Aditi Sen, climate policy lead at Oxfam

Web Resources:

Vox: How affluent people can end their mindless overconsumption

The New Republic: Climate Change Is the Symptom. Consumer Culture Is The Disease

