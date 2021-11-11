How is the climate crisis being taught in schools & how are educators helping young people deal with climate-anxiety?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss how climate change is being taught in schools.

More than 80 percent of parents in the US said they want climate change taught to their children, according to a 2019 poll from NPR/Ipsos. A separate poll found teachers are even more supportive, but nearly 60 percent don't teach climate change because they believe it's outside of their subject area.

Recent research shows that if only 16 percent of high school students in high and middle-income countries were to receive climate change education, we could see a nearly 19 gigaton reduction of carbon dioxide by 2050. One gigaton equals one billion metric tons.

What's needed to improve the curriculum to include climate change and how can we help young people cope with climate anxiety?

Guests:

Dr. Christina Kwauk , social scientist and non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution

Kimi Waite , social justice educator, civics environmental education fellow at the North American Association for Environmental Education , public voices fellow at the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication & The OpEd Project, and 2021 California Council for the Social Studies Outstanding Elementary Teacher of The Year

Julieta Rodrigo , certified climate science educator and communicator, member of YOUNGO , the official children and youth constituency of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and former program manager at The CLEO Institute

Web Resources:

