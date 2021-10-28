The Billionaire Wealth Tax Would Raise $275 Billion From The Top 10 Richest Americans. It Could Help Pay For The Social Spending Bill.

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss what’s in the Democrats’ new billionaire wealth tax . On Wednesday, Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) released details for the bill, which would help pay for part of the Democrat’s massive social spending package.

Only the very wealthy — those with over $1 billion in assets of three straight years of income over $100 million — would be impacted.

During the pandemic, total U.S. billionaire wealth increased by $2.1 trillion. California’s 183 billionaires captured 40 percent of that growth, or $824 billion.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, “It would help get at capital gains, which are an extraordinarily large part of the incomes of the wealthiest individuals, and right now escape taxation.”

Guest:

Maura Quint, Wealth Tax Campaign Director of the Americans for Tax Fairness , a diverse campaign of more than 420 national, state and local endorsing organizations in support of a fair tax system that works for all Americans

Web Resources:

Americans For Tax Fairness: BILLIONAIRES INCOME TAX