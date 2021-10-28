Media Roundtable: What's In And Out Of President Biden's $1.75 trillion Social & Climate Spending Bill?

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the latest on the reconciliation bill. Under pressure from two conservative democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, the cost of the package has been whittled down from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion over a decade. What's in and out of President Biden's Build Back Better climate and social spending bill?

Guest:

Arthur Delany, reporter for the Huffington Post covering politics and the economy

Web Resources:

Huffington Post: Here's What's In And Out Of Biden's Build Back Better Compromise Deal

