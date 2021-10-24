One Planet: In California, One Million People Lack Access To Clean Water

© 2021 KALW
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing a four-part series by Capital & Main on the disproportionate impact of California's worsening drought on communities of color and low-income people living in rural and farming areas in California. Nearly 10 years ago, California enacted the Human Right to Water Act to help beleaguered communities in the state. This landmark legislation obligates the state to work towards safe, clean, affordable and accessible drinking water to the one million residents without it. What is being done to provide rural communities with affordable and clean water?

Guests:

Dan Ross, freelance journalist

Sasha Abramsky, journalist and author of The American Way of Poverty: How the Other Half Still Lives

Web Resources:

Capital & Main: Clean, Affordable California Water a Challenge for Low-Income Communities

Capital & Main: Contamination a ‘Huge Challenge’ For Affordable Drinking Water in California

Capital & Main: Guess who’ll get hit hardest by California’s severe water shortage?

Capital & Main: California Oil Industry Continues to Thwart Climate-Related Bills

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
