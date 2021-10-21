Youth Climate Activists Go On Hunger Strike Outside White House

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with one of the youth climate activists who is on hunger strike outside the White House.

They say they are going on hunger strike because they're terrified about the climate crisis. They're demanding that Congress and President Biden pass the full scope of the reconciliation bill to ensure the United States reduces emissions at least 50% by 2030 while advancing justice and creating millions of new good union jobs.

They also say the bill must include a Civilian Climate Corps, direct investments in public schools, housing, transit, and clean energy to reduce emissions across major sectors.

Guest:

Ema, youth climate activist from Santa Rosa, California

Web Resources:

The New Republic: The Sunrise Climate Activists Are Going on Hunger Strike