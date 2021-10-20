Workers' Rights Update: CA Garment Workers Win Hourly Wage, Kaiser Permanente Workers Authorize Strike & Kellogg's Cereal Workers Continue Weekslong Strike

On this edition of Your Call, we're getting an update on the workers' rights movement.

Last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Garment Worker Protection Act (SB 62), which will end the piece-rate compensation for garment workers and hold brands liable for stolen wages. The bill will finally guarantee an hourly wage for the state's 45,000 garment workers.

In California, Oregon, and Hawaii, more than 30,000 health care workers at Kaiser Permanente have authorized a strike, threatening to walk out over working conditions strained by the pandemic and a two-tiered wage proposal.

Kellogg’s cereal workers in Nebraska, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee who have been on strike since October 5. Around 1,400 union workers are striking over long work weeks, pay, benefits, and a two-tier wage system.

Guests:

Marissa Nuncio , director of the Garment Worker Center in Los Angeles, which organizes with garment workers in the fight for improved working conditions

Jane Carter, director of research, public policy and regulatory affairs for United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals, which represents over 32,000 registered nurses and other health care professionals

Maximillian Alvarez, editor-in-chief of The Real News Network and host of the Working People podcast

