Your Call

One Planet: Indigenous Land Defenders Have Stopped Or Delayed Greenhouse Gas Pollution & The Fight To Stop Line 3

Published October 18, 2021 at 2:55 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing a new report detailing how the actions of Indigenous land defenders have stopped or delayed greenhouse gas pollution equivalent to at least one-quarter of annual emissions in the US and Canada.

We'll also discuss the ongoing protests to Stop Line 3, which began carrying oil from Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin on October 1. Nearly 900 people have been arrested. The Canadian company Enbridge has reimbursed Minnesota police $2.4M for arresting and surveilling demonstrators, according to documents the Guardian obtained through a public records request.

Guests:

Dallas Goldtooth, organizer of the Keep It In The Ground campaign at the Indigenous Environmental Network

Kyle Gracey, research analyst at Oil Change International

Frank Bibeau, tribal attorney for Honor the Earth

Web Resources:

Indigenous Environmental Network & Oil Exchange International: Indigenous Resistance Against Carbon

Honor The Earth

Indigenous Environmental Network

Popular Science: Minnesota’s Line 3 pipeline threatens one of North America’s only native grains

Your Callpipeline projectsclimate crisisDallas GoldtoothFrank Bibeauindigenous peopleKeystone XL PipelineDakota Access PipelineNorth Dakota pipeline
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
