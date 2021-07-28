The Transformative Power Of Farm Sanctuaries

On this edition of Your Call, we're learning more about farm sanctuaries and the work they do to raise awareness about factory farms.

Every year, 10 billion land animals are killed in the United States for food. Farm Sanctuary in Acton, California recently welcomed two cows who escaped from a slaughterhouse in Pico Rivera. What questions do you have about farm sanctuaries and the treatment of animals in our food supply?

Guests:

Jessica Due, national co-director of animal care at Farm Sanctuary, a non-profit that operates two sanctuaries for nearly 1,000 rescued farm animals, one in Watkins Glen, New York and another in the Acton, CA

Nate Salpeter, co-founder of Sweet Farm , a farm sanctuary in Half Moon Bay, California that has rescued and rehabilitated over 150 farm animals. They also grow sustainable, veganic agriculture on their farm

Cammy Schinner, sanctuary manager of Rancho Compasión , a farm sanctuary in Nicasio, California that is home to over 100 rescued animals. Rancho Compasión was founded in 2015 by Miyoko and Michael Schinner

Web Resources:

