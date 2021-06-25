© 2021
1941 - 2021 /// Support the next 80 years.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC_LOGO_FINAL_2.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: ProPublica Exposes How The Wealthiest Avoid Paying Taxes

Published June 25, 2021 at 12:00 AM PDT
tax_rich.jpeg
<a href="http://www.flickr.com/photos/lorika/5479202991/">Lori Erickson</a>/Flickr

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we're discussing ProPublica’s major investigation about how billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk pay little in income taxes compared to their massive wealth. Sometimes, they pay nothing. The report is based on a vast cache of IRS data on the tax returns of thousands of the country's wealthiest people, covering more than 15 years.

Guest:

Jesse Eisinger, reporter and editor at ProPublica

Web Resources:

ProPublica: The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax

ProPublica: How Tech Mogul Peter Thiel Turned a Retirement Account for the Middle Class Into a $5 Billion Tax-Free Piggy Bank

Tags

Your CallProPublicataxes
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar