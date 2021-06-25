Media Roundtable: ProPublica Exposes How The Wealthiest Avoid Paying Taxes

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we're discussing ProPublica’s major investigation about how billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk pay little in income taxes compared to their massive wealth. Sometimes, they pay nothing. The report is based on a vast cache of IRS data on the tax returns of thousands of the country's wealthiest people, covering more than 15 years.

Guest:

Jesse Eisinger, reporter and editor at ProPublica

Web Resources:

ProPublica: The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax

ProPublica: How Tech Mogul Peter Thiel Turned a Retirement Account for the Middle Class Into a $5 Billion Tax-Free Piggy Bank