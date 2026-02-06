KALW Almanac - Friday February 6, 2026

Today is Friday, the 6th of February of 2026

February 6 is the 37th day of the year

328 days remain until the end of the year

41 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:08:45 am

and sunset will be at 5:40:11 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 31 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:28 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.3°F.

The first high tide will be at 1:40 am at 5.66 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:57 am at 1.43 feet

The next high tide at 1:43 pm at 4.45 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:37 pm at 1.36 feet

The Moon is currently 77.2% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Monday the 9th of February of 2026 at 4:43 am

Today is....

Bubble Gum Day

Give Kids a Smile Day

Lame Duck Day

National Chopsticks Day

National Frozen Yogurt Day

National Wear Red Day

Pay-a-Compliment Day

Ronald Reagan Day

Today is also....

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation

Sami National Day in Russia, Finland, Norway and Sweden

Waitangi Day, celebrates the founding of New Zealand in 1840.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to unwrap presents today with....

1756 – Aaron Burr, American colonel and politician, 3rd Vice President of the United States (died 1836)

1894 – Eric Partridge, New Zealand-English lexicographer and academic (died 1979)

1895 – Babe Ruth, American baseball player and coach (died 1948)

1900 – Roy Smeck, American musician, born in Reading, Pennsylvania (d. 1994)

1903 – Claudio Arrau, Chilean pianist and composer (died 1991)

1911 – Ronald Reagan, American actor and politician, 40th President of the United States (died 2004)

1917 – Zsa Zsa Gabor, Hungarian-American actress and socialite (died 2016)

1922 – Denis Norden, English actor, screenwriter, and television host (died 2018)

1922 – Haskell Wexler, American director, producer, and cinematographer (died 2015)

1931 – Rip Torn, American actor (died 2019)

1931 – Mamie Van Doren, American actress and model

1932 – Camilo Cienfuegos, Cuban soldier and anarchist (died 1959)

1932 – François Truffaut, French actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (died 1984)

1939 – Mike Farrell, American actor, director, producer, activist and public speaker

1940 – Tom Brokaw, American journalist and author

1942 – Sarah Brady, American activist and author (died 2015)

1943 – Fabian [Fabiano Anthony Forte], American pop singer ("Turn Me Loose"; "Tiger"), born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1945 – Bob Marley, Jamaican singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1981)

1946 – Kate McGarrigle, Canadian musician and singer-songwriter (died 2010)

1947 – Bill Staines, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2021)

1950 – Natalie Cole, American singer-songwriter and actress (died 2015)

1955 – Michael Pollan, American journalist, author, and academic

1962 – Axl Rose, American singer-songwriter and producer

....and on this day in history....

1820 – The first 86 African American immigrants sponsored by the American Colonization Society depart New York to start a settlement in present-day Liberia.

1840 – Signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, establishing New Zealand as a British colony.

1918 – British women over the age of 30 who meet minimum property qualifications, get the right to vote when Representation of the People Act 1918 is passed by Parliament.

1919 – The five-day Seattle General Strike begins, as more than 65,000 workers in the city of Seattle, Washington, walk off the job.

1952 – Elizabeth II becomes Queen of the United Kingdom and her other Realms and Territories and Head of the Commonwealth upon the death of her father, George VI. At the exact moment of succession, she was in a tree house at the Treetops Hotel in Kenya.

1959 – Jack Kilby of Texas Instruments files the first patent for an integrated circuit.

1987 – Justice Mary Gaudron becomes the first woman to be appointed to the High Court of Australia.

