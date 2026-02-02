KALW Almanac - Monday February 2, 2026

Today is Monday, the 2nd of February of 2026

February 2 is the 33rd day of the year

332 days remain until the end of the year

45 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:12:31 am

and sunset will be at 5:35:44 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 23 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:07 pm.

The first low tide of the day was at 4:33 AM at 2.25 feet

The only high tide of the day will be at 10:23 am

and the next high tide will be at 11:12 am.

and the final low tide will be this evening at 5:16 pm at -1 foo

The Moon is currently 99.4% visible

It's still considered a Full Moon

The full moon in February can be called The Snow Moon

The Cree called this the Bald Eagle Moon

the Bear Moon by the Ojibwe

Black Bear Moon by the Tlingit

The Dakota called this the Raccoon Moon,

Some Algonquin peoples call it the Groundhog Moon.

The Haida named it Goose Moon.

The Cherokee call this the “Month of the Bony Moon” and the “Hungry Moon”

Today is....

2FA Day (or two factor day)

California Kiwifruit Day

Crêpe Day

Groundhog Day

Groundhog Job Shadow

Heavenly Hash Day

Hedgehog Day

Lung Leavin' Day

Marmot Day

National Change your Windshield Wipers Day

Self Renewal Day

Sled Dog Day

Tater Tot Day

Tu BiShvat

World Ukulele Day

Today is also....

Anniversary of Treaty of Tartu (Estonia)

Celebration of Yemanja or Our Lady of Navigators (Candomblé)

Chandeleur (France)

Liichtmëssdag (Luxembourg)

Our Lady of the Candles (Filipino Catholics)

Virgin of Candelaria (Tenerife, Spain)

Victory of the Battle of Stalingrad (Russia)

World Wetlands Day

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1585 – Judith Quiney, William Shakespeare's youngest daughter (died 1662)

1585 – Hamnet Shakespeare, William Shakespeare's only son (baptised;died 1596)

1861 – Solomon R. Guggenheim, American businessman and philanthropist, founded the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum (died 1949)

1875 – Fritz Kreisler, Austrian-American violinist and composer (died 1962)

1882 – James Joyce, Irish novelist, short story writer, and poet (died 1941)

1901 – Jascha Heifetz, Lithuanian-American violinist and educator (died 1987)

1905 – Ayn Rand, Russian-born American novelist and philosopher (died 1982)

1915 – Abba Eban, South African-Israeli politician and diplomat, 1st Israel Ambassador to the United Nations (died 2002)

1923 – James Dickey, American poet and novelist (died 1997)

1923 – Liz Smith, American journalist and author (died 2017)

1924 – Sonny Stitt, American saxophonist and composer (died 1982)

1926 – Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, French academic and politician, 20th President of France (died 2020)

1927 – Stan Getz, American saxophonist (died 1991)

1932 – Arthur Lyman, American jazz vibraphone and marimba player (died 2002)

1937 – Tom Smothers, American comedian, actor, and activist (died 2023)

1942 – Graham Nash, English-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Farrah Fawcett, American actress and producer (died 2009)

1949 – Brent Spiner, American actor and singer

1952 – Park Geun-hye, South Korean politician, 11th President of South Koread 2013)

1954 – Christie Brinkley, American actress, model, and businesswoman

1963 – Eva Cassidy, American singer and guitarist (died 1996)

....and on this day in history.....

1653 – New Amsterdam (later renamed The City of New York) is incorporated.

1709 – Alexander Selkirk is rescued after being shipwrecked on a desert island, inspiring Daniel Defoe's adventure book Robinson Crusoe.

1848 – Mexican–American War: The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo is signed.

1876 – The National League of Professional Baseball Clubs of Major League Baseball is formed.

1887 – In Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the first Groundhog Day is observed.

1900 – Boston, Detroit, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Chicago and St. Louis, agree to form baseball's American League.

1913 – Grand Central Terminal opens in New York City.

1922 – Ulysses by James Joyce is published.

1925 – Serum run to Nome: Dog sleds reach Nome, Alaska with diphtheria serum, inspiring the Iditarod race.

1942 – The Osvald Group is responsible for the first, active event of anti-Nazi resistance in Norway, to protest the inauguration of Vidkun Quisling.

1980 – Reports surface that the FBI is targeting allegedly corrupt Congressmen in the Abscam operation.

1987 – After the 1986 People Power Revolution, the Philippines enacts a new constitution.

1989 – Soviet–Afghan War: The last Soviet armoured column leaves Kabul.

1990 – Apartheid: F. W. de Klerk announces the unbanning of the African National Congress and promises to release Nelson Mandela.

2000 – First digital cinema projection in Europe (Paris) realized by Philippe Binant with the DLP CINEMA technology developed by Texas Instruments.

2004 – Swiss tennis player Roger Federer becomes the No. 1 ranked men's singles player, a position he will hold for a record 237 weeks.

2005 – The Government of Canada introduces the Civil Marriage Act. This legislation would become law on July 20, 2005, legalizing same-sex marriage.