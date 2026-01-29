KALW Almanac - Thursday January 29, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 29th of January of 2026,

January 29 is the 29th day of the year

336 days remain until the end of the year

49 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:15:52 am

and sunset will be at 5:31:16 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 15 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:34 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.2°F

The first low tide was at 12:43 am at 3.32 feet

The first high tide was just a couple of minutes ago at 6:45 am at 6.72 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 2:20 pm at -0.92 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:31 pm at 4.79 feet

The Moon is currently 85.2% visible

We'll have a Full Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 1st of February of 2026 at 2:09 pm

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

Curmudgeons Day

Freethinkers Day

National Carnation Day

National Corn Chip Day

National Puzzle Day

Seeing Eye Dog Day

Today is also....

Gnocchi Day in Argentina

Kansas Day

as it was on this day in history in 1861 – Kansas is admitted as the 34th U.S. state.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with....

1688 – Emanuel Swedenborg, Swedish astronomer, philosopher, and theologian (died 1772)

1737 – Thomas Paine, English-American political activist, philosopher, political theorist, and revolutionary (died 1809)

1843 – William McKinley, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 25th President of the United States (died 1901)

1860 – Anton Chekhov, Russian playwright and short story writer (died 1904)

1874 – John D. Rockefeller Jr., American businessman and philanthropist (died 1960)

1880 – W. C. Fields, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter (died 1946)

1913 – Victor Mature, American actor (died 1999)

1917 – John Raitt, American actor and singer (died 2005)

1918 – John Forsythe, American actor (died 2010)

1923 – Paddy Chayefsky, American author and screenwriter (died 1981)

1927 – Edward Abbey, American environmentalist and author (died 1989)

1939 – Germaine Greer, Australian journalist and author

1941 – Robin Morgan, American actress, journalist, and author

1945 – Tom Selleck, American actor and businessman

1946 – Bettye LaVette, American singer-songwriter

1950 – Ann Jillian, American actress and singer

1953 – Charlie Wilson, American singer-songwriter and producer

1954 – Oprah Winfrey, American talk show host, actress, and producer, founded Harpo Productions

1960 – Greg Louganis, American diver and author

1975 – Sara Gilbert, American actress, producer, and talk show host

....and on this day in history....

1845 – "The Raven" is published in The Evening Mirror in New York, the first publication with the name of the author, Edgar Allan Poe.

1886 – Karl Benz patents the first successful gasoline-driven automobile.

1891 – Liliʻuokalani is proclaimed the last monarch and only queen regnant of the Kingdom of Hawaii

1936 – The first inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame are announced.

1971 – The last of its many UFO sightings is made at Pudasjärvi, Finland.

1996 – President Jacques Chirac announces a "definitive end" to French nuclear weapons testing.

2002 – In his State of the Union address, President George W. Bush describes "regimes that sponsor terror" as an Axis of evil, in which he includes Iraq, Iran and North Korea.

2005 – The first direct commercial flights from mainland China (from Guangzhou) to Taiwan since 1949 arrived in Taipei. Shortly afterwards, a China Airlines flight lands in Beijing.

2009 – Governor of Illinois Rod Blagojevich is removed from office following his conviction of several corruption charges, including solicitation of personal benefit in exchange for an appointment to the United States Senate as a replacement for then-U.S. president-elect Barack Obama.

